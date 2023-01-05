14 charged with sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

According to statistics revealed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 14 people were charged with a total of 41 counts of sexual offences in December.

The offences were rape, defilement, and sexual assault.

Of the 14 victims, seven were under the age of 18.

Article continues after advertisement

There were seven incidents where the victims and the accused are related.

In one incident, a 56-year-old man was charged with two representative counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

There was one incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape of his 17-year-old niece.

A 38-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 17-year-old cousin.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 10-year-old cousin.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 18-year-old cousin.

In another incident where a 35-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 29-year-old wife.

A 22-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape against a 22-year-old woman, and the accused was a friend of the victim’s husband.

There was one incident where a 60-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 63-year-old woman whom the accused met through Facebook on the pretext of owning a flat that the victim could rent.

A 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman, and both the accused and the victim were university students.