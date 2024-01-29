News

13 front court on alleged meth charges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 29, 2024 2:07 pm

Thirteen people charged in relation to the seizure of more than four tonnes of methamphetamine in Nadi appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon.

These include 32- year -old Justin Ho, 44-year David Heritage, 22-year Louie Frank Logaivau, 40- year Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year Iosefo Roqica, 27-year Maika Yabakivou, 30-year Ratu Osea Levula, 31 year Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year Jale Aukerea and 29-year Keanie Mcpherson

They are charged with unlawful importation of illicit drug, unlawful possession of illicit drug, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances with the estimated street value of more than two billion dollars.

Article continues after advertisement

The defense lawyers argued that their clients need to be released on bail as they have been in custody for more than 48 hours.

However this was strongly objected to by Acting Director of Public Prosecution, John Rabuku due to the seriousness of the offense.


The matter has been stood down as Magistrate jioji Boseiwaqa is expected to make a decision on their bail later at 2.45pm.

Meanwhile, earlier today Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa confirmed that the illicit substance arrived in Fiji in late December, and the exchange of the shipment of methamphetamine believed to be made outside of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone, and the packages were delivered via a barge.

He also confirmed that Fiji was being used as a transit point and that the methamphetamine was destined for a foreign market.

He also said that some of the spillover was for the local market.

ACP Waqa says the investigation revealed that the accused persons stored the illicit substances at private warehouse.

It is alleged that more than three tonnes were transported to Legalega and later more than one tonne to Maqalevu.

Stay with us for more.

13 front court on alleged meth charges

13 to front court over Nadi drug busts

TSLS extends deadline for applications

650 employers slammed with penalties

Fiji used as transit point in recent drug seizure

Woman charged for alleged rape of daughter

Increasing trend in gynecologic cancer: Chan

Volatabu urges gender sensitivity in climate change policies

Fong marks one year with gratitude

Government designates Civil Service Day

Surge in adolescent substance abuse cases

Nalaga dreams of Flying Fijians call-up

Ba rues ball turnovers

Unflappable Sinner becomes a Grand Slam winner

Australia brush aside Indonesia 4-0 to reach Asian Cup quarters

Pools drawn for Vancouver 7s

UN to punish staffers involved in 'terror,' urges UNRWA funding

Fiji’s title drought continues

Fiji 5s lose opening games

MoH intensifies HIV screening

Drua eye Brumbies pre-season hit-out

Australian Border Force commends Fiji Police for Nadi drug busts

Director of Transport resigns

Khan praises Blues resilience

Ministry commits to reducing imports of fruits

Teachers to report to school today

App to enhance learning of iTaukei language

Pumas clinch Perth 7s title

Fiji 7s settles for 4th spot

Fiji bow out in semis

Canada thumps Fijiana in 7th place playoffs

World's smallest escape room is a coffin

Shunned in computer age, cursive makes a comeback in California

Sell-out crowd for Perth 7s finals

Health Ministry encourages public participation in health expos

Prioritizing teacher needs critical

Nalaubu, Waqa lead Blues to CVC victory

Yuima Nakazato stages operatic haute couture show on Paris runway

Silktails target home base support

Methodist Church of Fiji reminds police officers of their role

Takitaki lailai aims to help iTaukei youths

Sabalenka overpowers Zheng to retain Australian Open crown

Trafigura assesses Red Sea risks after tanker attacked by Houthis

French farmers keep Paris roadblock threat as protests endure

US Treasury's Yellen reveals Candy Crush obsession

Mausio responds to Israel trip saga

Malouf aims for memorable Perth 7s outing

Makogai, the island of hope: Colati

Putin derides 'Russophobia' in Europe at World War Two memorial

Baselala aims for five games

Winners of The 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024 with Gujarat Tourism

One-off jerseys for sale at CVC Series

New department for St. Giles patients

Jameer Nelson Jr. leads TCU past No. 15 Baylor in triple OT

FRCS seeks funding for advanced port detection technologies

Nominations for the 69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024

Gunmen in Iran kill nine Pakistanis days after tit-for-tat strikes

69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024: Hosts, Performers & More out

69th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2024: Everything You Need To Know

More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency

Fiji edge Blitzbokke to reach semis

Rural to urban drift a concern

Fiji 5s women's lose to Australia

Action plan targeting perpetrators of domestic violence

FRCS to establish intelligence unit

Fijiana bow out of cup contention

NFA calls on public vigilance in adverse weather situations

Nalaubu to feature for Lautoka in CVC Series

Luton knock out Everton, sixth-tier Maidstone stun Ipswich

Sixth-tier Maidstone knock out Ipswich Town in FA Cup fourth round

Mars rover data confirms ancient lake sediments on Mars

'Earth moves away' as hot air balloons fly high above Swiss Alps

FRCS works on curtailing drug infiltration through ports

Fiji to meet South Africa in quarterfinals

Vasu concerned about the state of Levuka wharf

Fijiana to face Ireland in cup quarterfinals

Tuvalu's pro-Taiwan leader loses seat in national election

Two pre-season hit-outs for Drua

Stride towards climate resilient infrastructure

Avoid CVC Series gate rush: Yusuf

Labasa Hospital's emergency services set for transformation

Da'Vine Joy Randolph hopes 'Holdovers' role helps others

Fijiana finish second in pool, through to quarterfinals

King Charles doing well in hospital after prostate treatment

Mattel is bringing 'Bob the Builder' to the big screen

Mocenacagi honored for reaching milestone

Keteca anticipates grand showing in Jersey Flegg Cup

Fatal accident on Kings Road claims man’s life

Family in Nadi loses all in morning inferno

Early David Hockney pool painting 'California' headed for auction

MoH initiates decentralization

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas lodges case with CAS to overturn ban

Diabetes Fiji pushes for collaboration

Trump opens up lead over Biden in rematch many Americans don't want

Sensational Sinner dethrones Djokovic to reach Australian Open final

'Masters of the Air' star Austin Butler hails WW2 pilots' heroism

Australia PM vows to introduce bill to reshape tax cuts within weeks

Key takeaways from the court decision in Israel genocide case

Fake online images of Taylor Swift alarm White House

UN agency probes staff suspected of role in Oct 7 attacks on Israel

Fiji 5’s Women go down fighting

New energy policy to bring a cleaner future

Ake's late goal sends Man City into FA Cup fifth round, Chelsea held

Donald Trump ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million

Tamani seals win in sudden death

Social system overhaul needed to tackle drugs

Naqesa advocates for youth empowerment through volunteerism

Solomon Islands star Orobulu for Nadroga

Right support can elevate Fiji Deaf team: Lemeki

Police search for missing 87-year-old

India-Fiji diplomatic relations reach new heights

Radrodro denies romantic link with Tabuya

Ulunisau double in win

Fiji downs Samoa in opener

Climate threatened Tuvalu holds election watched by Taiwan, China

International partnerships vital for border control

Agreement signed to boost agriculture sector

Radrodro walks out of meeting in high spirits

Fijiana 7s wins first match in Perth

Team played out of their skin: Thaggard

Kamikamica unveils online portal to simplify business processes

Solomon Islands trio to boost Navua

China Railway 5 to work on Radisson Blu Mirage

Ravindra gets New Zealand test call-up for South Africa series

SODELPA committed to coalition, wants Radrodro reinstated

Help identify child found alone on Raiwaqa bus

Fiji women’s after ninth spot at 5s World Cup

TD04F warning now cancelled

Colonel Naliva assumes key role

Heavy rain warning lifted, Lau Group alert continues

Nalaubu to face Lautoka FA board

Isgro returns for Argentina

Legal advice sought on insurance payout to FSC

India continues to strengthen ties with Fiji

New food processing facility to boost revenue

Fostering critical thinking skills is vital: Kuruleca

Davids stepping up for Springboks 7s

Proposed one-way traffic system to ease congestion

Gavoka announces safe reopening of schools

Partnership to boost tourism and agricultural linkages

FENC Fiji provides back-to-school assistance

Police look for missing Ramuatiqa

Gaza starves as Israel presses war on Hamas

SODELPA Management Board meeting underway

Russia says Ukraine had 15-minute warning on PoW flight

Trump opens up lead over Biden in rematch many Americans don't want

Tabuya denies leadership aspiration

Mood set for inaugural 7s

SODELPA is free to make decision, PM waits for meeting outcome

Fiji launches innovative mangrove restoration project

CVC tickets on sale

Ratuva proposes unity path

Flash flood warning for the North

TD04F alert to be lifted

Women's hockey miss out on quarterfinals

Rise in drug seizures worrying

Man City's Haaland to miss Spurs game but close to return

Cummins and Sciver-Brunt named ICC Cricketers of the Year

Man remanded for alleged murder in Saweni

Taveuni fishermen ready for business venture

Ongoing heavy rain alert for North

Farmers await clear weather

Temporary road closure along Wailoku

No evacuation centers activated

Farmers urged to take precautions

Over $8000 in fines for illegal Tobacco sales

Vanua Levu braces for heavy rainfall

Yasawa Islands on alert

Residents warned of water disruptions

Power disruption hits Tomuka

NDMO urges caution

FICAC investigates FSC Board members

Tabuya denies romantic involvement with Radrodro

New MAGGI packaging revealed

Heavy rain warning lifted for the Western Division

Police on standby as unfavorable weather approaches

Florida lawmakers vote to restrict children's access to social media

Fiji’s Perth 7s pool games live on FBC TV

Adverse weather conditions impact power supply

PM urges collective action in neutralizing drug power

Fiji Taekwondo hopes to send two to Olympics

India retain pace duo for series opener against England

LTA affirms processes for addressing complaints

Development rooted in strong local partnerships: Biman

Salah will '100%' return for AFCON final if he recovers: Klopp

Tropical disturbance brings heavy rain and flash flood warnings

Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own PoWs

PSC announces new appointments

Solicitor General silent on advice to ousted Minister

Rainfall expected to continue into the afternoon: Prakash

Adherence to sea rules crucial

Malaysia next for women’s hockey

Strong start expected from Ba

Fijians urged to quit smoking to reduce lung cancer risk

Argentina hopes to extend World Series lead

Over 7000 benefit from training center in Taveuni

Fiji Chess set sights on World Olympiad

Barcelona knocked out of Cup as Athletic hit extra-time double

Former Assistant DPP’s contract terminated following audit

FRA to carry out culvert extension works