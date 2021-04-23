Home

News

12 charged for 30 counts of serious sexual offences

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 3, 2021 12:52 pm

Thirteen females and a male were victims of serious sexual offences in April, with seven being under the age of 18.

The latest Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions report shows that a total of 12 people charged with a total of 30 counts of separate incidents, which included 19 for rape, one attempted rape and 10 sexual assault cases.

There were two juveniles amongst the 12 charged, where a 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a five-year old boy from his village, while a 16-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl from his school.

Article continues after advertisement

There were five incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 44-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 14-year-old daughter while in another incident a 44-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident of marital rape where a 43-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 28-year-old wife while heavily intoxicated.

A 52-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl and two 18-year-old women on different occasions.

A 43-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of his 30-year-old former partner.

He was also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, abduction with intent to confine, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, damaging property and criminal intimidation.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 20-year-old woman after a drinking party, while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with three counts of the rape of a 15-year-old from his village.

A 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old girlfriend, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 32-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 33-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false complaint.

