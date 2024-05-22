10th World Water Forum must guarantee water security

The President of Fiji, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has emphasized the importance of the 10th World Water Forum in producing agreements and concrete actions to realize water security for the world community.

The President says that the tendency for water aspects has been forgotten amidst the rapid developments in today’s world.

He adds that it is important to discuss the strategies that can be implemented to ensure water security and safety for future generations.

Ratu Wiliame stresses that Fiji is currently focusing on aspects of water security along with addressing climate change issues.

A total of 244 water-related discussion sessions at WWF are expected to provide concrete results regarding global water management.

The 10th World Water Forum is currently underway in Nusa Dua, Bali, to discuss water conservation, clean water and sanitation, food and energy security, and natural disaster mitigation.