10 individuals receive DEIA Gold Award

Ten individuals have received the Gold Award under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, as a recognition of their commitment toward the development of their communities.

The awardees are members of Holy Spiritual Congregation, Wakanisila, Tokatoka Nabaramai and Vanuadina youth club, and are the pioneers of the DEIA Gold Award level in the Central Division.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere applauded the youth for their effort to uplift lives that would eventually enhance their communities, during his address at the presentation of the award held at the State House today.

“I believe in the empowerment of young people to make informed decisions for and about themselves, embrace the change and innovation, and above all, cultivate a sense of community and togetherness.”

The Head of State also commended the support towards the young Fijians.

“I acknowledge the parents, mentors and respected families of the medal recipients. Vinaka vakalevu for the sacrifice that you have made and most importantly, thank you for being that constant pillar of support during your journey. .”

The President adds the DEIA programme has been a hallmark of excellence in the development of youth, aligned with the government’s vision of empowering youth to be active and responsible citizens.

Ratu Wiliame further says the government remains steadfast in its commitment to foster an environment conducive to the holistic development of youth.

Since the inception of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award programme, over eight million young individuals have participated from over 100 countries.