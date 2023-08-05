10 couples graduate from Tutu Training Center

Ten couples have completed a six-month skill-based training program from Tutu Training Center in Taveuni, which would help improve their standard of living.

The twenty individuals graduated from the center yesterday.

In his address, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, says the couples have been equipped with the necessary skill set to earn a living and provide for their families.

Tunabuna says the twenty individuals would also be able to further contribute to the development of their community and the nation as a whole.

“The government is committed to ensuring that youth have access to knowledge, skills, and training so that they can effectively participate and contribute to nation-building.”

Tunabuna emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education as the key to opening opportunities for children and youth.

He acknowledged the management and staff of Tutu Training Center for their commitment to enhancing the quality of life in rural communities.

The government has invested around $8.5 million in the center over the past 17 years, and it has increased its contribution from $600,000 to $900,000 this financial year.

Tutu Training Center was established in 1969, and it has trained over 7,000 people who are actively engaged in different sectors around the country.