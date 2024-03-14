Zoë Kravitz honored (and lovingly roasted) dad Lenny Kravitz

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Zoë Kravitz had some beautiful, and sometimes biting, words for her “cool dad” Lenny Kravitz on Tuesday, as the rocker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Toward the beginning of her tribute to her father, the “Batman” actor said, “being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life.”

She then explained that since her father was relatively young when she was born, “in many ways, we’ve grown up together.”

Lenny Kravitz was 24 years old when he welcomed daughter Zoë with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways,” the younger Kravitz said, before her remarks took on a more humorous tone.

“I’ve seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love – I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” she said, to laughs. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

The “Big Little Lies” star admitted that she’d sometimes get embarrassed when her dad would pick her up from school – presumably decked out in said type of shirt – “but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it.”

“You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works,” she said.

The “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer’s only child then said that all her life, when people ask her what it’s like to have a “such a cool dad,” she answers, “awesome.”

“But not for the reasons some might think,” she explained. “What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or your leather pants or knitted shirts. It comes from your true love for life.”

Lenny Kravitz is a four-time Grammy winner, with hits including “American Woman” and “Fly Away,” among others. The New York City-born singer-songwriter is well known for his rocker-cool style, perennial shade-wearing and smooth vocals. This spring, he is slated to release his twelfth studio album, titled “Blue Electric Light.”

In her tribute to her father on Tuesday, Zoë Kravitz further gushed, “your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, stupid jokes, dance parties, late night kitchen talks – you absolutely devour life. You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art and that is why your music is so inspiring and important.”

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington also honored Lenny Kravitz on Tuesday, calling the musician “more than a friend, he’s more than a brother.”

“We’re twins, we just don’t look alike. We’ve had a close brothership, friendship … for 30 years,” Washington added. “God has blessed him with an unbelievable talent, but even more so, an unbelievable heart.”

After the ceremony, the elder Kravitz spoke with CNN about receiving the honor.

“That’s surreal, and mind-blowing,” he said of receiving his star, later adding that he’s “so blessed to have these folks with me, that have walked this journey with me.”

