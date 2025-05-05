Trump vows 100% tariffs on foreign films

US Pressident, Donald Trump. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

President Donald Trump has announced a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

He says he is authorising the US Trade Representative to implement the tariff because the United States’ movie industry is dying “a very fast death” due to other countries offering incentives to attract filmmaker’s and studios.

Trump says this is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.