Source : Reuters

The racing scenes in Brad Pitt’s new F1 movie are impressively authentic but the filmmakers have also made much of how the sport’s past is woven into the plot — with a hefty slice of Hollywood artistic licence.

“We just drew from history. A little this, a little that, then we had Lewis Hamilton keep us straight,” commented Pitt at a New York premiere ahead of this week’s general release in cinemas.

