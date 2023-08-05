Travis Scott in chart Utopia with first UK number one album

[Source: BBC]

Travis Scott has fended off Anne-Marie to secure his first UK number one album for his digital-only release, Utopia.

Fellow rappers Dave and Central Cee remained at the top of the singles chart, claiming the longest-running UK rap number one with Sprinter.

Sinéad O’Connor’s biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U, re-entered the top 40 on Friday for the first time since 1990, following her death last week.

Lizzo’s song Pink shot up 12 places to 27, amid allegations of misconduct.

The singer, whose latest offering features on the Barbie movie soundtrack, is being sued by three of her former dancers over claims of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, which she denies.

Late Irish singer O’Connor’s famous Prince cover jumped 15 places into 30th spot.

Like Lizzo, Travis Scott, 32, was raised in Houston, and his first UK number one album also saw the biggest streaming week for an LP so far this year.

Despite narrowly landing in second place, Essex pop singer Anne-Marie’s LP, Unhealthy, still claimed the fastest-selling album of the year so far by a UK female solo artist.

Scott’s album arrived a week after he told fans that his cancelled live show in front of Egypt’s pyramids will one day go ahead. The sold-out desert gig – timed to coincide with the record’s release – was cancelled at the last minute due to “complex production issues”, organisers said.