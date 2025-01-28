TikTok star taking Spanish food scene by storm

[ Source : Reuters ]

At Madrid’s new restaurant Pecados, the main attraction is not so much its fusion food.

As the young Ukrainian-born chef running it – a “Gen Z” social media star who shot to fame teaching recipes during the COVID pandemic.

Elias Dosunmu, 27, boasts 9.6 million followers on TikTok, nearly 5 million on YouTube and 2 million on Instagram, making him – in his words – “Spain’s most followed gastronomy profile”.

Dosunmu’s rise exemplifies a new path to culinary stardom in the digital age.

Where once chefs attained fame through Michelin stars, content creators and food influencers can bypass elite cooking schools to gain prominence through staggering subscriber counts.

“I started uploading videos and one of the ideas that I always had in my mind … was to open a restaurant. In the end, social networks have helped me to get here,” he said.

Born near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine and moving to Spain with his family at the age of 14, Dosunmu’s heritage and upbringing are as eclectic as the menu at his restaurant.

He speaks Russian with his Spanish-Nigerian father and Ukrainian mother, who also has Jewish and Polish ancestry, while he and his brother converse in Spanish.