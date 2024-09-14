TIFF 2024: Protests go on despite suspension of 'Russians at War' screenings

[Source: Reuters]

Ukrainian Canadians protested on Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival even after its organizers reversed course and suspended screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers in Ukraine that has been criticized as propaganda.

Earlier this week, “Russians At War” drew scores of protesters outside a Toronto theatre demanding TIFF withdraw the film from the festival.

TIFF organizers initially rebuffed their demands but on Thursday the festival said it was “forced to pause” planned screenings over the weekend after becoming aware of threats to festival operations and public safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is an unprecedented move for TIFF,” organizers said in a statement. “We support civil discourse about and through films, including differences of opinion, and we fully support peaceful assembly.”

Anastasia Trofimova, a Russian Canadian director and cinematographer, based “Russians At War” on footage she shot while embedded for seven months with Russian troops near the front line in Ukraine.

“I understand that emotions are high, but come see the film,” she told Reuters in an interview when asked about her response to the protests.

“I did not come here with the intention of being part of a war… I’ve seen enough of wars.”

Trofimova has denied accusations from Ukrainian critics that her documentary is propaganda. On the contrary, she said, it was filmed without permission from the Russian government, putting her at risk of criminal prosecution in Russia.

The documentary is a raw and visceral look at the conflict from the unfiltered perspective of soldiers fighting on the ground. They speak directly to the camera about fear, death and hope as the war rages around them.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Consul General in Toronto Oleh Nikolenko said the documentary was an attempt to whitewash war crimes committed by the Russian military since its invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is of Ukrainian heritage, also condemned the film and its inclusion at TIFF.

Trofimova said it was “wrong” and “irresponsible” for authorities to comment on the film without watching it.