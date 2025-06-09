The spooky First Nations movie you need to see at BIFF

source: ABC / Website

When actor-turned-It Will Find You writer and co-director Chris Broadbent was growing up in Nipaluna (Hobart), Lutruwita (Tasmania), his Palawa mother, Judy, always encouraged him to be creative.

But his late mother’s Indigenous roots were often obscured by family members.

“Some of the older generation brought us up to be like, ‘Oh no, no, you’re not. If anyone asks, don’t worry about it’,” Broadbent recalls.

A curious lad, he dug around regardless.

“There was always that question, and we had photos of my Aunties who had the dark olive skin, deep brown eyes and unmistakable features, so it always sat in the back of my mind,” he says.

Broadbent’s spooky new feature, screening at the Brisbane International Film Festival, explores how the secrets of the past and the erasure of First Nations stories impact Indigenous people viscerally.

