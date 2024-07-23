The Simpsons credited again for predicting American politics

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Could “The Simpsons” please start sharing some lottery numbers?

TV’s longest-running series is once again is being hailed as a modern-day Nostradamus.

In episode titled “Bart to the Future,” which released in 2000, Lisa Simpson is shown growing up to become the first female president of the United States. She’s dressed in an outfit strikingly similar to the one America’s first female Vice President Kamala Harris wore to the 2021 inauguration, including her accessories.

Article continues after advertisement

Al Jean, one of the best known among “The Simpsons” writers, commented about the similarity on social media.

“@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he wrote on X.

But it’s not the first time an episode of “The Simpsons” has served as a coincidental Magic 8 Ball.

Lisa Simpson became president in that episode after a “President Trump,” 16 years before he was actually was elected. However, reports from the animated series foresaw an image of Trump on an escalator and predicted the electoral map from his win, but this turned out to be false.