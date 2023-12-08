Swift says Kanye West and Kim K feud felt like a ‘career death’

[Source: MSNBC]

Taylor Swift has said that a 2016 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian felt like “a career death,” adding it “took me down psychologically.”

Swift was speaking to Time magazine after being named the publication’s 2023 “Person of the Year.”

In the interview, published Wednesday, the singer recalled an incident in which West, also known as Ye, wrote a song featuring lyrics about Swift. Following a backlash, West claimed she had agreed to the lyrics in advance, which Swift disputed.

West’s then-wife Kardashian went on to release a video of what she said was a conversation between Swift and West which proved the rapper’s claim.

Swift told Time that she felt the incident was “a career death.”

That was not the first time the singers had had a run-in. In 2009, West infamously hijacked the microphone from Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards.

ince then, Swift’s career has gone from strength to strength, whereas West lost partnerships with fashion brands including Gap, Balenciaga and Adidas following antisemitic comments in 2022.

Swift beat out Barbie and King Charles III to win Time’s “Person of the Year” award, with the magazine hailing her growing impact.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” the magazine said.

Time said Swift was selected because she found a way to give people around the world hope in some seriously dark times.