Super Mario Bros. Movie Announces Full Trailer Release Date

The release date for the next Super Mario Bros. feature film trailer has officially been announced.

Nintendo of America announced the second trailer’s world premiere in a Nov. 28 Twitter post.

The official, full-length trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to release on Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. PST and 5 p.m. EST. Nintendo has also confirmed that there will be no game information accompanying the trailer’s release.

Fans have been hotly anticipating the video game adaptation’s release since it was first announced by Nintendo of America, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures back in 2017. With the release of the film’s first trailer in October during New York Comic-Con, fans found themselves divided over the casting choices.

While Jack Black’s performance as King Bowser has been lauded by audiences so far, the response to Chris Pratt’s starring role as Mario hasn’t received the same acclaim.

Prolific voice actor Tara Strong previously offered her thoughts on the subject, noting that “It should be Charles.”

This was in reference to long-time Mario voice actor Charles Martinet, whose rendition of the character has become the iconic Mario for many fans of the series. Strong also called out Hollywood executives for seemingly ignoring Martinet’s dedication to the role over the past 20 years in favor of casting a more recognizable face for the entirely animated role in the upcoming adaptation.

Alongside Black and Pratt, the film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Key has opened up about his time spent working on the film, as well as what fans can expect from his turn as Toad.

“I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros., which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing,” Key stated. “I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around.”

Super Mario Bros. jumps into theaters on April 27, 2023.