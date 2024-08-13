Stree 2 soars with 1.3 lakh ticket sales, takes a massive lead over Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

While the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film, Stree 2, is running riot across the ticket counters regarding advance booking, it’s a dull show for the other two Independence Day releases, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa.

As on Monday at 8 PM, Khel Khel Mein has sold approximately 3,000 tickets for the opening day in the national multiplex chains.

Vedaa on the other hand has sold 3,700 tickets in the National Multiplex Chains for Independence Day.

The combined sales of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa are 6,700 tickets for Independence Day, as compared to 1,30,000 tickets sold by Shraddha Kapoor starrer for the same day.

The combined ticket sales of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa is around 5% percent of the total tickets sold by Stree 2 for the opening day and this spells a warning signal for both films.

The festivals are meant for event theatrical films, and the outcome of Stree 2 as compared to Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein validates the birth of a successful franchise.

All eyes on the movement for the two films on Tuesday and Wednesday now.