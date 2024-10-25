Spider-Man 4 filming starts summer 2025

[Source: Abp Live]

Hollywood star Tom Holland has confirmed that preparations for the fourth film in the popular ‘Spider-Man’ franchise are almost complete, with filming set to begin next summer. The actor, known for playing Peter Parker/Spider-Man in three standalone films, shared the update during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tom Holland filming to begin in 2025

Just days before, Holland revealed that he and his co-star Zendaya had read a draft of the script for the upcoming film. His announcement has thrilled fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news about the next installment after ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

In ‘No Way Home’, Holland’s Spider-Man teamed up with previous versions of the web-slinging superhero, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in what became a highlight for Marvel fans. Reflecting on that experience, Holland called working with Maguire and Garfield “the highlight of my career,” recalling how they had to sneak onto the set under cloaks to avoid spoilers.

“It was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious,” Holland shared, referring to the secrecy surrounding the film, which had become a major talking point before its release.

Fallon jokingly mentioned Holland’s reputation for accidentally spilling secrets, referring to the actor as someone who “professionally lied” about Maguire and Garfield’s involvement in the film before it was officially revealed.