Shiloh Jolie runs newspaper ad to drop Brad Pitt's name

[Source: Hindustan Times]

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt places ad for name change, wants to drop ‘Pitt’. Brad Pitt’s kids reportedly moving away from his name.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly taken a big step towards severing legal ties with her father Brad Pitt. Shiloh reportedly placed an ad in a Los Angeles newspaper, for legal name changes. The star kid, who just turned 18, decided to take this big step, which is typically required before a court approves a legal name change. News of this drastic move first broke in May after it was revealed that her sister Vivienne also seemingly dropped “Pitt” from her name.

The eldest biological child of Brangelina first dropped Pitt’s name from her Instagram profile after their parents split. The teen is looking to change her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to just Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. The newspaper ad popped up months after she asked the court to change her last name in May, just a few days after she turned 18, showing how eager she is to drop the name. The rules also say that if anyone disagrees with the name change, they need to show up in court later this month. If not, she’ll go ahead with changing her name.

The day after news broke that Pitt’s daughters are opting to drop their dad’s name, it was reported that the Moneyball star was deeply hurt, especially since he always ‘wanted to have a daughter, and Shiloh was very special to him.’ But, it was also said that the actor has been drifting away from his kids ever since he and the mom with six kids, 49, split up in 2016. The fight over their divorce, which has been going on for nearly eight years, got even more complicated after Angelina claimed her ex-husband hit her and the kids on a flight coming back from their Château Miraval.

Shiloh and Vivienne aren’t the only ones in the Jolie-Pitt brood seemingly distancing themselves from Brad Pitt’s last name. There are reports that their other kids including Zahara, Maddox, Pax, and Knox also no longer use Pitt’s surname. Angelina’s oldest, Zahara, last fall, during her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction proudly declared her new moniker with a celebratory yell: “Zahara Marley Jolie!