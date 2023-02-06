Shania Twain debuts red hair with wild Grammys makeover

Country-pop queen Shania Twain has continued her current run of bold looks on the red carpet at today’s Grammy Awards.

Twain, whose latest album Queen Of Me was released last Friday, walked the red carpet outside the LA event in a Dr Seuss-esque black-and-white spotted suit, complete with oversized hat.

A bright pink wig completed the look.

It comes after Twain was spotted at another LA event last week, looking nearly unrecognisable as she stepped out with striking platinum-blonde locks.

Twain also turned heads when she performed at December’s People’s Choice Awards in a skin-tight catsuit with pink-hued hair.

The 57-year-old Canadian singer was one of the top-selling artists of the 1990s, with her massive third album Come On Over selling more than 40 million copies worldwide.

Battling health issues including the loss of her voice, she took a long career break in the noughties before returning with the 2017 album Now.

Twain was among the early highlights on this year’s Grammy Awards red carpet.

Other head-turning moments included Sam Smith and their entourage’s coordinating bold red outfits and Harry Styles’ colourful chest-baring one-piece.

Music superstar Beyonce leads the nominations at today’s Grammy Awards, with nine noms for her acclaimed album Renaissance.

And she’s already been an early winner among the non-televised awards given out, picking up awards for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her track Plastic Off The Sofa and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her smash hit Break My Soul.

Kendrick Lamar follows her closely with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven each.