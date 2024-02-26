Seth Meyers is in his comfort era as ‘Late Night’ turns 10

[ Source : AP News ]

Time flies when you’re hosting a late-night show four times a week. But Seth Meyers admits it took a while to feel comfortable as host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which is marking its 10th anniversary.

“It’s a journey everyone takes when you get a show like this,” he said recently in an interview over Zoom.

It took about six months to establish “a baseline of confidence.” Over time, he also decided to skip the late-night tradition of standing for an opening monologue in favor of sitting at his desk the whole show.

“Once people stopped seeing my legs, we turned a corner,” he jokes. He also wears more casual clothing instead of suits.

In the last decade, Meyers has launched signature segments, including “A Closer Look,” the in-depth comedic take on current events. He also embarks on day-drinking excursions with celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa and gives his writers the opportunity to explain a joke they wrote that didn’t land.

“It’s fun to talk about jokes that go badly because, any writer will tell you, you work just as hard on the jokes that bomb,” he says.

There’s also the digital series “Corrections,” where Meyers responds to YouTube comments pointing out his mistakes. It’s written exclusively by Meyers and taped on Thursday nights in front of crew members, with a Negroni on the desk.

Meyers will celebrate the show’s milestone on Monday’s episode, with fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum Amy Poehler. In a conversation with The Associated Press edited for brevity and clarity, Meyers reflects on his favorite moments — and his goal to reach 25 years working in the NBC building at 30 Rockefeller Center.