Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest at 59

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Renowned actor Rituraj Singh passed away on Tuesday, February 20, leaving the entertainment industry and his fans mourning his demise.

According to reports from ETimes, the 59-year-old actor had been battling a pancreatic disease and was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tragically, he succumbed to his condition on Tuesday.

Article continues after advertisement

Confirming the sad news, Rituraj’s close friend Amit Bhel stated to the entertainment portal, “Yes he passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a hospital some time back for treatment of pancreas returned home had some cardiac complications and passed away.”

However, details regarding his final rites are yet to be disclosed.

Actor Amit Behl revealed to Indian Express that Rituraj Singh breathed his last at 12:30 am. He explained, “He was unwell. Was hospitalised 15 days back due to some pancreatic issues. Was back home few days back, but yesterday was feeling really weak and they rushed him to hospital. But he got the attack before reaching hospital.”

Rituraj Singh’s illustrious career spanned various television shows, including Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, and Adaalat, among others.

He gained widespread acclaim for his role in the hit show Anupamaa.

He was also seen alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania.