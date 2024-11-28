‘Rhythm + Flow’ freestyles back to Netflix for Season 2

[Source: CNN News]

Before she became a platinum-selling artist, rapper Latto was a contestant on the reality competition, “The Rap Game.”

Now she’s flipping the stage as a judge for the new season of Netflix’s hip-hop competition series, “Rhythm + Flow.”

Viewers will be able to determine for themselves how tough as Netflix streams the second season of the series in which Latto, fellow rapper Ludacris and producer DJ Khaled are judges.

Article continues after advertisement

Contestants write new tracks, compete in battles and perform for a chance to win $250,000. They also get to interact with some heavy hitters in the industry.

Despite how incredibly competitive the show is, many of the contestants grew close.

Contestant Rhome said the production team did a good job of supporting them through the process.

That included sharing the sometimes painful backstories of contestants, like Detroit Diamond, who came to rap because of a tragedy.

She talked to CNN about her delight at participating in a competition with so many other talented women, in particular.

Atlanta plays a big part in the show. Ludacris told CNN that tracks, given the history of the city and hip hop.

DJ Khaled said he wanted to participate in the show “to hear something new.”

The second season of “Rhythm + Flow” is currently streaming on Netflix.