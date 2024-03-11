Real-life partners take home best original screenplay Oscar for film about the trial of a marriage

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

“Anatomy of a Fall” has won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

The screenplay was written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari (her real-life partner) and stars Sandra Hüller. The film is a French courtroom drama about a woman accused of killing her husband.

Triet thanked the cast while accepting the Oscar.

“You killed the script on set,” Triet said. She when went on to say, “Thank you so much, thank you, it’s such an honor.”

More about the film: Triet’s knotty screenplay is as much the trial of a marriage as the prosecution of a crime. Hüller’s character Sandra Voyter is a successful German novelist whose French husband Samuel, rightly or wrongly, believes he is living in her shadow. One day he’s found dead in the snow beneath the balcony of their Alpine chalet by their son Daniel, who is blind.

An inconclusive autopsy results in a trial, where a lack of evidence from the alleged crime scene creates a void prosecutors fill by dissecting their marriage in search of motive.