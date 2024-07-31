Raveena Tandon jokes about Sanjay Dutt at 'Punjabi Munde' song launch

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, singer-composer Sukhbir, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Binnoy K Gandhi and producer Nidhi Dutta attended the launch of the song ‘Punjabi Munde’ from Ghudchadi in Mumbai. One of the most memorable moments of the event was Raveena Tandon’s opening speech.

Raveena Tandon began by saying, “Aruna ji ke saamne hum sab paani kam chai hai. She’s the original, original, original ki OG! She has worked with my father (Ravi Tandon) in many films. There was this song ‘Sapna Mera Toot Gaya’ from Khel Khel Mein (1975). It was my favourite song.

She ended her speech by saying. “I have also worked with Sanjay Dutt in so many films. I am fortunate that I always have the support of the media. I guarantee that you’ll love the film. This is a film for the family and made by a family.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ghudchadi was released on JioCinema on August 9.