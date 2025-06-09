One Battle After Another leads Golden Globe nominations

Source: Reuters

Dark comedy “One Battle After Another” racked up a leading nine Golden Globe nominations on Monday, positioning the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller as an early favorite on Hollywood’s road to the Academy Awards.

The movie directed by Paul Thomas Anderson stars DiCaprio as a washed-up revolutionary who springs into action when his daughter’s life is in danger. The Warner Bros (WBD.O), opens new tab film will compete in the best movie musical or comedy category against “Marty Supreme” and “Bugonia,” among others.

Norwegian family drama “Sentimental Value” claimed eight nominations, just ahead of supernatural horror film “Sinners” with seven. Both were nominated for the movie drama prize alongside Guillermo del Toro’s take on “Frankenstein” and “Hamnet,” a story about the family of William Shakespeare.

Article continues after advertisement

“Frankenstein’ is a film I have been wanting to make for as long as I can remember, and to have it embraced in this way means so much to me,” del Toro said in a statement.”

“Acting nominees included DiCaprio and “One Battle” co-stars Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor, who said the nominations left her speechless and teary-eyed.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.