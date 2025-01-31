Nora Roberts is happily defying genres, 250 books in

[ Source: AP ]

Nora Roberts is so prolific she had to take up a pen name so her publisher could release more books by her each year.

“I’m a fast writer,” Roberts told The Associated Press in a rare interview. She typically releases four books a year, and has for more than four decades.

It’s not just about her speed. It’s her range, too. She’s written more than 250 books, from romantic one-offs and fantasy-themed trilogies to a police procedural series she’s been writing for three decades. The 60th book of the “In Death” series, “Bonded in Death”, is being released in February.

Roberts has left her mark on the literary world, and she has no plans to stop anytime soon. She talked about the art of writing, why she won’t have the main characters in her “In Death” series have kids, and her thoughts on the romance genre — including why she doesn’t see herself as part of it anymore.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.