Nora Fatehi makes US TV debut

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Global star Nora Fatehi made history once again as she took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a high-voltage performance of ‘What Do I Know’ (Just A Girl) with her powerhouse collaborator Shenseea.

Their chemistry, sharp choreography, and Pop-Girl Era energy instantly became one of the night’s standout moments. The appearance also marks Nora Fatehi’s US television debut.

In a landmark moment, Nora appeared on the same episode as global superstar Ed Sheeran, who headlined the night with his own performance.

The episode also featured the brilliant Cynthia Erivo, making it a powerhouse global lineup, and Nora held her own with clarity, confidence, and unmistakable star presence.

Performing with Shenseea, Nora brought the same explosive momentum that helped their music video cross 30 million views in record time.

Their Fallon set was vibrant, high-energy, and unapologetically amazing, cementing the duo’s impact as two of the most exciting performers in the international pop space right now.

The performance was met with massive fan reactions online, praising Nora for breaking boundaries and representing India on one of America’s most iconic late-night stages.

With her Pop-Girl era taking flight, a string of international festival appearances, and collaborations reaching worldwide acclaim, Nora Fatehi continues to establish herself as a true global performer, one who shares stages with some of the most influential artists in the world, and still stands out entirely in her own lane.

