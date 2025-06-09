Noah Wyle wins first Lead Actor Emmy for The Pitt

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The diagnosis was very good for Noah Wyle at the 2025 Emmys.

The Pitt star and executive producer won his first Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama for his role as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on the HBO Max medical drama — 26 years after his last nomination for his work on another medical drama, ER. He beat out fellow nominees Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), and Adam Scott (Severance) for the award.

“What a dream this has been,” Wyle said in his acceptance speech. “First of all, to my fellow nominees, just having my name included in your company is the honor of a lifetime. Thank you to everybody at HBO Max and to Warner Bros. Television for allowing the conditions to exist for lightning to strike in my life twice.”

Wyle also thanked The Pitt executive producer John Wells (who was also showrunner on ER) for “being that lightning,” as well as The Pitt creator R. Scott Gemmill.

US writer producer R. Scott Gemmill holds the Outstanding Drama Series award for “The Pitt” during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.

“‘Til the wheels come off, brother,” Wyle said. “And to all the amazing artists who meet us every morning on stage 22 — the cast, the crew, the background, the technical advisors, the writers, the directors … you bring your A game every day, which inspires me to bring mine.”

Wyle went on to thank his entire family, including his wife Sara Wells, “who owns half of this — not just because it’s California law, because she earned it!”

The actor ended his speech with a shout out to the real-life inspiration behind the gripping medical series.

“And mostly to anyone who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job,” Wyle said. “This is for you!”

The Pitt won big during Sunday’s awards show, also taking home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (for Katherine LaNasa).

This was Wyle’s sixth Emmy nomination — and his sixth time being recognized by voters for a character who lives in scrubs. Prior to running The Pitt’s emergency department, he played med student John Carter, who worked his way up in the hospital, throughout acclaimed drama ER’s 15-season run.

Wyle earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, from 1995 through 1999, before he departed as a series regular after 11 seasons.

The first season of The Pitt followed Wyle’s Dr. Robby as he shouldered the brunt of responsibility as his ER endures a stressful day, capped off with a mass casualty event that sees resources stretched thin. All the while, Robby is grappling with trauma from working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the anniversary of his mentor’s death.

“Those were the championship rounds,” Wyle previously told Entertainment Weekly’s Awardist podcast of the emotional final episodes. “Those are the ones I was probably less fun to live with. It just was easier to stay in it than to try and come out of it. My wife and children were really compassionate and understanding and supportive all the way through.”

Season 2, which is set on the Fourth of July, premieres in January.

The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Check out the list of Emmy winners.

