Entertainment

Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

ENews

October 13, 2024 9:17 am

[Source: ENews]

As Sean “Diddy” Combs remains in prison awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Nick Cannon shared one of his earliest memories of attending one of the producer’s parties.

Nick Cannon says he was just a teen when he attended one of his first “Diddy parties.”

The 44-year-old shared his experience as Sean “Diddy” Combs sits in prison awaiting a May 2025 trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Article continues after advertisement

The rap producer, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, is accused of using his companies to transport women and male sex workers to participate in recorded sex performances, or “Freak Offs.”

For more than two decades, Combs—who has also gone by the nick name Puff Daddy in past years—has often hosted large parties, often attended by top celebs.

“I’ve even been at one when I was a kid,” Cannon said on the Oct. 11 episode of The Breakfast Club podcast during a discussion about “Diddy parties.”

“Like 16, 17.”

The Wild N’ Out star continued, “I’ve remember standing outside, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York.”

Cannon, who has an adult been photographed attending several parties hosted by the record executive, including one a couple of years ago in Los Angeles, compared such events to the bash seen in late Notorious B.I.G.’s 1995 music “One More Chance,” which includes Combs.

“Bad Boy parties [were] official in New York in the late ’90s” the America’s Got Talent host said.

“Everybody gets scared to talk because they probably got something to hide.”

Cannon said he didn’t have anything to hide himself.

“I was in there Harlem-shaking,” he added, referring to the hip-hop dance, “doing all of that stuff.”

Cannon did not offer more details about what he saw inside the party. He also maintained he has always been sober.

“I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs,” he added.

“I’ve never been drunk in my life.”

Cannon also spoke about Diddy’s star-studded bashes This past July.

“Been to all of the parties, DJ’ed them, all that stuff,” he said on the One Night With Steiny podcast.

“I’ve never seen no wild s–t. I feel like they might hide that s–t from me.”

In their September indictment against Combs, prosecutors alleged that members and associates of the Combs Enterprise facilitated the Freak Offs by booking hotel rooms and stocking them with items such as controlled substances, baby oil and other lubricants. Authorities had found drugs and 1,000 bottles of baby oil during raids of his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in March.

In September, Nick released a sketch on social media in which he showcases a collection of baby oil bottles and jokes, “I’ve got 12 kids, I need this.”

Fellow comedian Natalie Friedman responds, “Oh, yeah, well, I just had a baby, I’ll take one,” adding, “No Diddy.”

Unlike Cannon, most celebs who have been spotted at Combs’ events in the past have not spoken publicly about their experiences.

In September, comedian Jeff Wittek spoke about attending one of the music artist’s alleged “Freak Off” parties around 2010 in Miami.

“It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up,” the comic said on Jeff FM, “and the higher you went, the weirder s–t was going on.”

“I saw live sex happen that night,” he continued.

“That’s the first time I saw that happen ever in my life. And did I partake? No, but I got f–king drunk there.”

He added, “It’s just crazy. I was literally there. I lived through it.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs Remanded

After Sean “Diddy” Combs pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges on Sept. 17, his legal team proposed a $50 million bond package that included equity in his Miami home and his mother’s house, as well as limited his travel to within certain parts of Florida, New York and New Jersey.

The defense also offered, per a letter obtained by E! News, to “walk the Court through a series of actions taken by Mr. Combs over the past six months that prove that he is not a risk of flight or a danger to anyone in the community.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky rejected the package and ordered that Combs be remanded without bail.

He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Combs’ Lawyer Says Rapper Is Getting Treatment and Therapy

“He is not a perfect person,” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo told the court, per NBC New York.

“There has been drug use. He has been in toxic relationships.”

Therefore, he added, his client was getting “treatment and therapy for things that he needs treatment and therapy for.”

Overall, though, Combs’ “spirits are good,” the lawyer told reporters after court Sept. 17.

“He’s confident.”

Combs Creates a Slippery Situation

More than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant were seized during the March 2024 raids on Combs’ L.A. and Miami homes, according to the 14-page indictment unsealed Sept. 17.

Per the indictment, the oil and lube were stockpiled for use in so-called “freak-offs,” the term Combs used for gatherings in which he allegedly orchestrated sexual encounters between women he coerced and threatened into doing his bidding and male sex workers.

“I don’t know where the number 1,000 came,” his attorney Agnifilo said in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, which premiered Sept. 27.

Pondering out loud why anyone would need so much, the lawyer added, “He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.”

Costco, meanwhile, wanted no part of it, telling TMZ in a statement that “none” of its U.S. stores carry baby oil.

Alleged Combs Texts Read in Court

In May 2024, CNN published a clip of hotel surveillance video from 2016 that appeared to show Combs attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie, born Cassandra Ventura. (The assault matched up with an alleged incident detailed in the lawsuit she filed against Combs on Nov. 16, 2023; both parties announced a settlement the next day.)

“I was f–ked up. I hit rock bottom,” Combs said in a video posted to Instagram in response to the footage.

“But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”

He had gone to therapy and rehab since, he added, and was “committed to be a better man each and every day.”

During a Sept. 18 hearing on Combs’ second request for bail, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson said, per NBC News, that Combs allegedly sent a text in the days following the assault that read, “Call me, the cops are here.”

Another read, “I have six kids. Call, I’m surrounded.”

Johnson did not say Cassie’s name in court.

She said that Combs’ victim replied via text, “Sick you think it’s OK to do what you’ve done.”

Bail was once again denied, this time by U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr.

The Combs Case Is Set for Trial

On Oct. 3, the Combs case was reassigned to Judge Arun Subramanian because Carter was unable to accommodate a trial date.

During an Oct. 10 status hearing, Subramanian set a trial date of May 5, 2025.

Prosecutor Johnson told the judge she expected the trial to last roughly three weeks, but said there was still the possibility that a superseding indictment could lead to more charges against Combs.

Agnifilo said in court they’d need about a week to put on their case.

Meanwhile, the attorney said in the TMZ doc that Combs was looking forward to testifying in his own defense.

“I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand,” Agnifilo said.

“I think he is very eager to tell his story.”

Committee formed to oversee COMPOL selection

Do not be afraid of the military: Tikoduadua

WAF working to resolve disruption

NFP re-elects leadership unopposed at AGM

Ministry committed to fostering inclusive dialogue

Ditoka highlights the need for system upgrades

Boosting local rice production vital says President

Another 58 farmers’ benefit from lease renewal program

New policy to ensure sustainability of fisheries sector

APTC and TAFE Queensland boost vocational training in Fiji

Mata Dance Group prepares for FMF Diwali Mela

Queen Elizabeth II battled bone cancer

Cubans are disappearing as they sail to America

Kylie shares proof Stormi Webster growing up fast

Florida residents hit by Milton and Helene vow to rebuild

Maqala's airborne try leads Bayonne to victory

Fiji Bati's special appearance boosts occasion

Nadi and Suva to battle for Futsal title

Schmeichel caught out as Zubimendi earns depleted Spain 1-0 win

Chelsea top WSL after early goals secure 2-1 win at Arsenal

Chinese premier in Hanoi agrees to boost ties with Vietnam

Firerose would tell her younger self to "Run" from him

Harris releases medical report, drawing contrast with Trump

Nick Cannon details attending Diddy party at 16

Israeli strikes kill 29 people in Gaza, tanks push north

Cawanibuka excited for young talent in development program

Acting COMPOL stresses integrity and justice

Spain edge Fijiana in thriller to lift WVX3 trophy

Suva Swift retains Super League title

Samson fireworks secure clean sweep for India against Bangladesh

Croatia come from behind to beat Scotland

Djokovic beats Fritz to set up Shanghai final with Sinner

Three in a row for Police Blues in Escott Shield

Al Pacino says being a new dad at 84 is a ‘mini miracle’

MSF suspends support to famine-stricken camp

Seru likely to make Top 14 debut

Relook at 2013 Constitution necessary, time to heal says PM

Baby Pearls Kikau to work on finishing

NFP members asked to move on from traumatic past

Awareness is key to inclusion says Tuimabu

Nadi faces Suva in decider

India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins

Youth engagement vital in decision-making

Revitalizing religious traditions through Diwali Mela

Arrest warrant issued for ex-Wallabies captain Elsom

Sandra and Keanu reunite for ‘Speed’ anniversary screening

US Treasury's Adeyemo to discuss Russia sanctions

Nicaragua breaks diplomatic relations with Israel

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa gets global recognition

Chappell Roan on the surprising Grammy award

PM emphasizes rebuilding Fiji’s future at NFP convention

Radradra rallies Fiji to back Bati & Bulikula

President’s appointment later this month

Suva to face Nadi in play-off

FCEF and FHTA raise concerns over proposed amendment

Britain to test New Zealand dominance in America's Cup duel

Dumfries rescues point for Dutch in 1-1 draw with Hungary

More women joining cooperatives

Kenya to send more police to Haiti after new gang attacks

Jennifer Lopez reflects on how her ‘world exploded’

Kawakawa and Donu ban lifted

Han Kang's books fly off the shelves in South Korea

Japan's Nihon Hidankyo wins 2024 Nobel Peace Prize

Byrne excited for tough November Tests

Auditor General’s report on Walesi expected soon

Prasad outlines NFP convention’s agenda

Girls Take Over program launched

Mafoa's footy passion rooted in league and Fiji

Kali Tui shines in VT1S's new R&B hit

Kirtan artist shares excitement for FMF Diwali Mela

Kautoga dedicates win to fans

Last of 'Big Four', Djokovic battles on

Britain to face Italy in final of first America's Cup for women

Phallic 12-metre art installation raises eyebrows in Naples

Samusamuvodre grateful to Drua

New e-ticketing system to roll out early next year

Fiji Police Force unfolds new chapter

Four uncapped players named in November tour

We could’ve done better: Roy Krishna

More than 140 local vendors benefits from new Nakasi Market

Obama rips Trump on campaign trail for Harris

Multi-faceted approach needed to curb the spread of HIV

Suva crushes Savusavu in play-off opener

New commercial lots for Savusavu

Fiji’s building approvals soar, with more projects coming

Termite baiting program set to begin in Lautoka

Raiwai Butter to perform at Diwali Mela

Director Steve McQueen's 'Blitz' opens 2024 London Film Festival

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Pakistan

Turn wind into jobs with local turbine tower production

Spanish scientists to shed light on mystery of Columbus origins

Top Hezbollah official 'survives assassination attempt'

$75M stand-by loan to boost disaster preparedness

Drua focus on growth as pre-season begins

London art fair gives voice to women's 'creative power'

TLFC urged to strengthen efforts in resolving iTaukei disputes

11 changes for Fijiana's final showdown

Players gave their all: Matanisiga

Murder charge for shot man over alleged family stabbing

FCS pushes for dedicated drug rehabilitation center

Concerns over unfair practices in student bus fare tapping

Mateinaqara, Khem return for IDC

No case for the defence as Greece stun experimental England

Designer highlights pacific culture on global stage

WNBA Finals expanding to best-of-seven in 2025

Age no barrier for octogenarian South Korean

AI deepfake ads set to screen during federal election

Suvavou honored at Fiji Police Force's 150th anniversary

Two arrested following restaurant robbery

BSP and Fexco Fiji partner for direct-to-bank remittances

PM to address NFP convention

Montoya leaving Warriors

Men to front court over alleged scam

Drug raids lead to more arrests

Han Kang of South Korea wins Nobel literature prize 2024

Hurricane Milton ploughs across Florida, killing five

Fiji committed to peace and multilateralism: Rabuka

FRU yet to receive evidence

Cabinet approves commissioners for FEC

Ministry continues awareness on communicable disease

Bainivalu highlights lack of awareness on fish ban

Dakuitoga glad that Fiji Residents back

Strategic plan to prioritize three key areas

Bula Boys claim victory on Fiji Day

Murder victim's mum backs DNA lab poll funding pledge

FENC Fiji faces financial challenges as assistance demands increases

Club banned from signing new players

Nadal to end stellar career after injury-hit spell

USP rises 200 places in 2025 THE rankings

RFMF 7th Battalion annual camp commences

Defence review report to be released soon

Ex-servicemen share fond memories of 1970

Players encouraged to follow proper channels

New Caledonia make perfect start to qualifying campaign

Fiji flag display to mark Independence Day

US moves to break google dominance

MSMEs capitalize on Fiji Day Market

Saoirse Ronan says WW2 film is 'incredibly relevant'

Clark proud of women’s achievements

Ba Hospital to achieve JCI accreditation

Home games will help develop football: Sherman

Taylor Swift donates $5 million for relief

NCD awareness show to premiere today

California confirms third bird flu case

Thousands gather to mark Independence Day

Ratan Tata dies at 86

Ikanivere hopeful for 2025 season

Anyone's game says Smith

President urges Fijians to unite for a hopeful future

J.Lo reflects on last year's turmoil

NRLW reps in for Bulikula

Child allegedly injured in domestic violence incident

Saudi Arabia misses U.N. seat

India thumps Bangladesh in T20 international

Women lead the way in male-dominant fields

NFP celebrates contribution to nation building

Hezbollah, Israeli troops clash at border

PM calls for unity and progress in Fiji Day message

Bula Boys ready for Solomon Islands

Rauluni resigns as Fijiana XV coach

FBC and Dialogue Fiji sign MOU

Drua book officially launched

Italy to prove worth

Musa back in the country as a free man

Cyber security reform to learn from past data breaches

Audit concludes at FRU and all paid

Fijians embrace the noble banner blue

Sherman expects large Solomon Island fan turnout

Prasad warns suppliers following chicken price hike

Masked men enter Nadi restaurant take off with register

Normal bus operations for Labasa

Bati journey continues for Navale

Ba Hospital in full operation after official opening

Art of Living Foundation fights addiction

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens in Beirut

'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals cancer battle

New show spotlights NCD’s

We met all the requirements says Lenoa

Fiji anticipates one to two cyclones

Stepfather jailed for rape

FCCC investigates price hike on chicken

Trilateral partnership to boost disaster management

Project Voyager boosts village economy

Win in opener very important says Sherman

Sally Field had 'horrific' illegal abortion aged 17

New Socceroos coach Popovic demands intensity lift

Burnes son makes Bati squad

Chance for Bati to play in Pacific Cup

PM responds to socializing controversy involving officials

Rabuka clarifies device upgrades

COC to review applicants

Fisheries sector contributed $207.1 million

Evacuation center boosts village resilience

All for dad: Haider

Five hospitalized after accident

New clean water supply for villagers

NZ's Williamson hurt again, in doubt for India series

Hurricane Milton threatens Florida as Category 5 storm, thousands flee

Lisa Marie Presley kept late son's body on dry ice

Australians return home on Lebanon evacuation flights