Netflix musical 'Emilia Perez' piles up 13 Oscar nominations

[ Source : Reuters ]

The Netflix (NFLX.O), opens new tab movie musical “Emilia Perez” led the Academy Award nominations on Thursday, giving the streaming service another shot at its first best-picture trophy, followed by historical drama “The Brutalist” and box-office smash “Wicked.”

“Emilia Perez,” the Spanish-language story of a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman and starts a new life, earned 13 nominations. “The Brutalist,” a 3 1/2-hour tale about a Holocaust survivor and architect chasing the American dream, and “The Wizard of Oz” prequel “Wicked” picked up 10 nods each.

All three films will compete for the coveted best-picture prize at the Oscars ceremony in Hollywood on March 2.

“A Complete Unknown,” starring Timothee Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan, dark romantic comedy “Anora” and papal selection drama “Conclave” also landed in the best-picture race.

The other nominated films were the science-fiction blockbuster “Dune Part 2” Brazilian political docudrama “I’m Still Here,” racial drama “Nickel Boys” and horror movie “The Substance.”

Article continues after advertisement

Nominations for the film industry’s highest honors were announced on Thursday in Beverly Hills as the Los Angeles area, the heart of the movie business, grappled with ongoing wildfires that devastated parts of the city. A new blaze erupted on Wednesday.

Netflix has never won best picture despite nominations for such films as “Roma” and “The Irishman.” The streaming service releases its movies in theaters for only a limited time, enough to qualify them for awards consideration.