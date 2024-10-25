Musk calls Eminem 'Diddy Party Guest'

[Source: Abp Live]

Elon Musk has found himself amidst controversy yet again by claiming rapper Eminem was present at parties hosted by music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faces serious criminal charges, including allegations of sexual abuse and orchestrating drug-fueled gatherings. These allegations against Combs emerged last month, accusing him of exploiting women through threats and coercion.

Musk’s claims followed closely after Eminem introduced former US President Barack Obama during a high-profile event for Kamala Harris in Detroit. During his address, Obama also rapped Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’, going viral across the globe almost instantly.

Musk, a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, Harris’ Republican opponent in the upcoming presidential election, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the accusations.

“Yet another Diddy party participant,” Musk posted in response to a claim that Eminem had referenced violence against homosexuals in his lyrics.

Sean Combs, widely known as “Diddy,” was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Lawyers for the alleged victims have stated that many celebrities were regular guests at Diddy’s notorious parties.

The allegations against Diddy have been building since last year, when singer Cassie accused him of subjecting her to over a decade of abuse, including coercion through drugs and an alleged rape in 2018. Diddy has denied the charges and is set to face trial in May 2025.