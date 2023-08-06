Mahira Sharma to reunite with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is currently at its peak, and with the finale week getting closer day by day, the anticipation about the finalists is getting stronger among the viewers, and adding to the hype.

And now to add to it and to entertain the contestants, the upcoming Weekend ka Vaar will see ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Mahira Sharma, who will returning to the sets of Bigg Boss house but this time she will be entering the house as a guest to promote her upcoming web show Bajao.

Mahira Sharma, who received a lot of fan following after her participation in Bigg Boss Season 13, is all set to swoon the hearts of her fans with her entry yet again, where she will not just be promoting her web show but will also be seen interacting with the locked participants. Along with that, she will also be meeting the host of the show Salman Khan, with whom she will be guiding the contestants for the finale week since she has experienced the good and bad of the Bigg Boss house personally.

A source close to the show said, “Mahira’s entry will surely provide the locked contestants with an opportunity to grab some wisdom of direction, game plan, and mindset from her and will also lead to creating a lot of gossip amongst the audience. We are also eagerly waiting for her guest appearance in the show, since the Janta too will be quite curious about Mahira’s views and mindset, and they are also looking forward to hear from the actress about her top 3 favorites and who she would like to see as the winner of Bigg Bos OTT season 2.”

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 kicked off with 13 contestants and currently the show features Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Jad Hadid. The show is available for streaming 24×7 on JioCinema app.