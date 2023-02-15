Louis Vuitton picks Pharrell Williams to head menswear designs

Pharrell Williams attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York New York, U.S.

Top label Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday it has hired Pharrell Williams to head artistic direction of its menswear designs, tapping a popular figure from the music industry to fill the high-profile position left vacant since the passing of star designer Virgil Abloh over a year ago.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome @Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director”, Louis Vuitton said in a tweet, confirming earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal and the French daily Le Figaro.