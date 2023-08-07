Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

[Source: 1News]

The Lion King actor Clifton Oliver has died aged 47.

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

His sister Roxy Hall told how he had been hospitalised for an undisclosed, but prolonged sickness and had spent his last six weeks in a hospice, and said in a Facebook post: “My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call.

“His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.

“He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration!

“My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace. He lives within all of us.”

Clifton started his stage career just after moving to New York City in 2010 to pursue theatre roles.

He was a member of the cast of Wicked ensemble before landing a role in The Heights as Benny.

His big break came in 2011 when he was cast as Simba in Broadway’s adaption of The Lion King.

Clifton continued his role in the show’s Las Vegas run and then during a national US tour, and his other theatre credits include Miracle Brothers, Dreamgirls, Motown the Musical and Kinky Boots.