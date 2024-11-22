Lawyers may face hearing in case

[Source: ENews]

Danny Masterson’s defense team is facing criticism and possible legal action for allegedly contacting jurors after his conviction in his rape trial.

Holley, one of the That ’70s Show alum’s trial attorneys, acknowledged contacting several jurors but denied any wrongdoing.

In declarations she says were submitted to the court over the past week, the lawyer said she first contacted the presiding juror in June 2023 and met with her that July, two months after Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in the early aughts.

Holley alleged in a Nov. 14 declaration that the two met for lunch the following day in Santa Monica, Calif.

Holley, who noted in her Nov. 14 declaration that she obtained the foreperson’s information by looking her up online, said the foreperson later contacted her to let her know about two other jurors who were willing to meet with her and gave her their numbers, allegedly with their permission. The lawyer said she phoned the pair and met with each separately at restaurants.

However, the prosecution also said in their motion that several jurors expressed concern to the court about how Holley was able to obtain their personal contact information as their identifying data was ordered to be sealed after the verdict.

The prosecutors’ motion noted that while a lawyer may discuss jury deliberation or verdict with a juror after the jury is discharged, the juror must first give their consent. The document included a copy of an email from the foreperson telling the court Holley had contacted them and asking permission to meet with her.

They added that after receiving the most recent juror complaint, they issued an order in September that prohibits the defense team’s contact with trial jurors without going through the Court Clerk.