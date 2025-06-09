Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA Awards

[Source: AP]

The top prize of entertainer of the year at the 2025 Country Music Association Awards went to none other than Lainey Wilson, who hosted, performed and barely left the stage Wednesday night.

“It takes a village,” she said in her acceptance speech. “We about to party.” She beat out Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, last year’s winner in the category.

Earlier in the night, she won album of the year for “Whirlwind” — marking her second career win in the category — and earned the trophy for female vocalist of the year. It was her fourth time winning that title.

She celebrated other women in country music — and had a few choice words for those who don’t.

“For the folks that are sitting at home, in your mama’s basement, eating your Cheetos, trying to pit women against each other,” she concluded her speech. “Y’all need to find something better to do.”

In some ways, it echoed 2023’s award show, where Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year.

