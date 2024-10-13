Kylie shares proof Stormi Webster growing up fast

[Source: ENews]

Kylie Jenner showed how quickly her and Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi Webster, 6, has grown with a video of herself flipping the “big girl” upside down.

Stormi Webster is rising and shining fast.

In fact, the 6-year-old stood at chest-height next to her mom Kylie Jenner—who shares Stormi and Aire Webster, 2, with ex Travis Scott—in a TikTok video posted by the Kardashians star Oct. 12.

In a clip set to Jack Johnson’s “Upside Down,” Kylie picked up her daughter by the waist, before flipping Stormi over on her head and placing her back down onto the floor.

As the mother-daughter ran toward the camera, it was clear that Stormi was not-so-little anymore

Even Kylie made a note of just how much Stormi has grown, writing in the caption, “my big girl.”

As for Aire? He’s getting taller, too.

In another video posted on the same day, the toddler stood almost up to Kylie’s hips as she flipped him to again pull pull off the popular TikTok challenge.

Meanwhile, Stormi adorably crashed the clip by lip-syncing to the 2006 song in the foreground.

But whatever the future will bring for Stormi and Aire, Kylie is ready for it, according to her friend Yris Palmer.

“She’s the best mom,” the beautician—who is mom Ayla Palmer, 7, and Prince Troy Daniels, 2—recently told E! News of Kylie, adding that the makeup mogul is always “so prepared” for their children’s play dates.

As for what those get-togethers entail? According to Yris, “normal stuff” like movie nights.

“If your kids aren’t the same age as your best friend’s kids, it is so hard to hang out,” she noted.

“But also having your community of mom friends, and that mom group is so important and so needed.”