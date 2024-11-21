Kylie Jenner trolls Kendall hilariously

[Source: ENews]

Kylie Jenner trolled Kendall Jenner by parodying a scene from The Kardashians involving her sister and a cucumber.

Kylie Jenner just served Kendall Jenner the ultimate prank.

In a video promoting her apparel brand Khy by Kylie Jenner, shared Nov. 20 on Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder trolled her sister by re-enacting her now-viral cucumber-cutting moment from a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

Article continues after advertisement

In the original scene of the family’s Hulu reality show, Kendall slowly sliced the fruit for a snack, in a way that raised eyebrows among viewers, while talking to their mom Kris Jenner.

After the scene went viral, the supermodel later poked fun at herself. “Here we go again,” Kendall wrote on Instagram two weeks later, sharing a photo of a knife and a cucumber on a cutting board.