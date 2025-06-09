Kim Kardashian Starring in Bratz Movie

Source: ENews

Kim, 44, will be bringing the iconic dolls to life in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios live-action movie.

Not only is she serving as a producer for the movie, she’s also eyeing to star as the villain, E! News confirms, though the plot is under wraps. The project will mark the second time a live-action film has been based on the Bratz franchise, the first being 2007’s Bratz: The Movie, which starred Pretty Little Liars’ Janel Parrish, among others.

The new film means Kim—who shares kids North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with ex Kanye West—can now add starring in a live-action movie to her long list of accomplishments, including completing her law studies and founding brands like SKIMS.

Article continues after advertisement

However, this won’t be Kim’s first experience onscreen. In 2023, the entrepreneur starred in season 12 of American Horror Story, and she’s now working with Ryan Murphy once again to film the upcoming legal drama series All’s Fair for Hulu, for which she’s also serving as a producer—a pattern for Kim, as she’s also set to produce and star in upcoming Netflix comedy film The 5th Wheel.

Although the reality star has been focusing on her acting career as of late, she explained that she is selective when choosing her roles. For example, she’s not looking for parts that will change her appearance too drastically.

“I’m not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing a million,” she quipped to her friends of her acting pursuits on a June 2024 episode of The Kardashians. “That’s just not where I need to be.”

She also noted that some of the changes she has made to her appearance—specifically Botox—might keep her from taking on anything too intense.

“How am I going to cry?” she joked. “How am I going to be scared out of my mind? I cannot move.”

And while Kim may be appearing in the Bratz movie, she’s not the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan with an affinity for the brand. Back in 2023, Kylie Jenner created her own line of Bratz dolls that wore some of her own favorite outfits.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Kylie shared in a press release at the time. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.