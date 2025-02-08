Kendrick Lamar says storytelling will be at the heart of Super Bowl halftime show

[ Source : Reuters ]

Kendrick Lamar said fans can expect to hear the tale of his rise from humble beginnings to rap superstardom when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Lamar, fresh off winning five Grammys including song and record of the year for his ubiquitous diss track “Not Like Us” on Sunday, is currently at the zenith of his powers but said he has never forgotten where he came from.

“I’ve always been very open about storytelling throughout my catalog and my history of music,” Lamar said during an on-stage interview on Thursday.

“I’ve always had a passion about bringing that to whatever stage I’m on whether that’s a world tour or whether it’s 500 people at Key Club.

“I’ve always had a form of that. So I like that sense of, make people listen, but also see and think a little.”

Lamar was raised in poverty in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Compton but found inspiration in the “hard raps” and “good beats” being produced by west coast artists like Tupac Shakur.