Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Jonathan Majors. [Source: Reuters]

The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. Police responded around 11 a.m. to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

Article continues after advertisement

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Majors is one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019′s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” Majors has starred in “Da 5 Bloods,” “The Harder They Fall” and last year’s “Devotion.” He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry “Magazine Dreams,” which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.