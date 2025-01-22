John Sykes, Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy guitarist, dies aged 65

[ Source: CNN Entertainment ]

British guitarist John Sykes, best known for his work with rock bands Thin Lizzy and Whitesnake, has died aged 65 “after a hard fought battle with cancer,” according to a statement on his website.

“He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn’t know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room,” the statement said.

Messages paying tribute to Sykes poured in from across the rock world.

Article continues after advertisement

In an Instagram post Monday, David Coverdale, lead singer and founder of Whitesnake, posted several photos of himself and Sykes in the 1980s, offering his “sincere condolences to (Sykes’) family, friends & fans.”

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash also posted a photo of Sykes on Instagram, saying, “RIP #John Sykes.”

Meanwhile, drummer Carmine Appice, who played alongside Sykes in Blue Murder, said on Facebook that, “John’s playing, writing and singing were amazing… I loved him like a brother.”