Jin from BTS excites fans with 'Run Jin' teaser

[Source: Filmfare]

BTS’s Jin, recently discharged from military service, is back with a bang! Busy with concerts, brand deals, and even participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics torch relay, Jin has now announced the return of the beloved variety show Run BTS! with a solo spin-off titled Run Jin.

Run BTS! was a staple in ARMY’s weekly routine, filled with games, challenges, and fun activities. The show halted when BTS members began their military enlistment, leaving fans with a major void on Tuesdays. But now, Jin is here to bring back the excitement.

The new series teased on the BTS YouTube channel on July 30, promises the fun and games that fans have missed. Run Jin will feature Jin in various activities, starting with a hiking trip to Hallasan, a volcanic mountain in South Korea. The teaser video shows Jin chatting with staff about his eagerness to create content for fans immediately after his discharge.