Jackie O got exorcists to clear Kyle's demons, ARN says

Jackie O during the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards presentation ceremony at the Star in Sydney. [Photo Credit: AAP Image/Steve Markham]

Former radio star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson allegedly dropped a bullying complaint against Kyle Sandilands after she sought spiritual help to rid him of demons.

The sensational claim was revealed in documents submitted to the Federal Court by former station ARN in preparation for a courtroom showdown in October.

In publicly released court documents, ARN claimed Henderson complained to management after Sandilands made offensive on-air comments about her in September 2025.

However, ARN claims the complaint was dropped three months later after Henderson sought spiritual assistance.

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“She believed the issue had been resolved through her arranging for exorcists to clear Mr Sandilands’ demons,” the amended cross-claim filed by ARN states.

“Her basis for telling ARN no further action was required was not a rational one.”

Henderson is suing the radio giant for unlawful termination of her $100 million contract after refusing to work with her volatile co-host.

The 51-year-old is expected to give evidence at trial about alleged damage she suffered to her mental health and wellbeing after a series of attacks from Sandilands.

However, ARN contends it was not the true employer of Henderson.

Rather, it contends that was Henderson Media, the 51-year-old’s company, for which she is the sole director and shareholder.

“Henderson Media had all of the statutory duties in respect of workplace health and safety,” the amended cross-claim states.

“It was a term of (Henderson’s contract) Henderson Media acknowledges and agrees that it is responsible for ensuring the health and safety of Ms Henderson.”

ARN claimed an expert psychiatrist diagnosed Henderson with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the bullying she sustained from Sandilands.

“Henderson’s alleged pain, suffering, hurt, humiliation, and distress is a result of Henderson Media’s failure to ensure (her) health and safety,” ARN contends.

The radio company previously argued in a defence to Henderson’s claims of workplace bullying that any complaint she made was not in good faith.

Her failure to report any breaches to the workplace safety watchdog was an indication she was trying to leave her contract early, the company claimed.

Sandilands settled his case with ARN in June, receiving a $12 million payout.

Henderson is still seeking the full payout of the remaining balance of her $100 million contract – estimated at about $85 million.