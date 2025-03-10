Entertainment

Ione Skye opens up in revealing memoir

March 10, 2025 10:00 am

Source: CNN News

Ione Skye has lived quite the life, and now she has decided to “Say Everything.”

That’s the title of her new memoir and boy is it juicy.

The actress has been making the rounds conducting interviews and the tea is pipping hot.

Here’s some of what we learned:

She hooked up with John Cusack

The pair starred together in the hit 1989 film “Say Anything.” Skye writes – almost offhandedly – that years after working together on the project, the two slept together, following her divorce in 2000 from Beastie Boys member Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz.

The story comes up in her as she’s talking about a dinner she had with another man she was in a relationship with, designer David Netto, and a couple who were fans of “Say Anything” director Cameron Crowe.

“We talked about the film and what John Cusack was like. I told them we’d had a sweet friendship and I’d always admired him and he’d never felt at home in LA so had recently moved back to Chicago,” she wrote. “ (I did not mention that I’d slept with Johnny after my divorce because I’d needed to get him out of my system and it had worked — now I knew we were meant to be in love only in the movies.)

John Cusack and Ione Skye in “Say Anything.”

Article continues after advertisement

Skye had maintained that the pair had a crush on each other during filming.

She told People that she had Cusack read her book prior to publication and he said, “You made the experience sound so meh! It wasn’t ‘meh’ for me.”

“I was like, I’m telling a story, and it was more about how all of our chemistry was in our working together and stimulating each other’s minds, not sleeping together!” she said, laughing. “I felt a little bad, but, oh well.”

CNN has reached out to Cusack for comment.

Daddy issues

The now 54-year-old says her father, famous folk singer Donovan, didn’t acknowledge her until she was 17.

That caused her emotional trauma.

“I often fantasized that one day my dad would stumble across my face on a magazine cover and be overcome with regret for not getting to know such a wonderful girl,” she writes in her memoir.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the singer for comment.

Dating a rocker as a teen

Skye was 16 when she began a relationship with Red Hot Chilli Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis, who was 24 at the time.

“There was me before Anthony, and me after,” she writes in her memoir.

She ultimately ended up having an abortion as a result of their relationship, she writes.

Skye told the Los Angeles Times that she views it all differently since becoming a mother of two daughters and noted that Kiedis laid things out in his own 2004 memoir.

“I don’t want to expose someone’s life, and legally you can’t anyway. He really laid it all out in [his book] ‘Scar Tissue,’” she told the publication. “I thought people might be interested in my side of the story.”

CNN has reached out to Kiedis for comment.

She can no longer listen to her ex’s music

Skye was 21 when she married Horovitz and the marriage lasted for seven years before it ended due to her affairs with women, she wrote.

Looking back at their breakup remains painful, she told CBS News.

“I discovered writing this book, it was very clear that I’m not good with grief. I’m not good with loss at all,” she said. “I still find it painful. I can’t even listen to a Beastie Boys song. It feels like a death to me.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Women and children coerced into drug peddling

Fiji prioritizes shipbuilding industry growth

Mediation key to resolving labor disputes

Cagivou Investment to expand in Labasa

Ra farmers gain sustainable farming skills

Fire destroys medical quarters

Oneata villagers grateful for assistance

PRF champions grassroots recyclers

PM stresses on parental role

Growing concern over crime against women

Tudravu commends officer dedication

Ione Skye opens up in revealing memoir

Wanda Sykes talks about voicing Kevin Hart's mum

Syrians describe terror as Alawite families killed in their homes

Special Education students lead clean-up after rugby doubleheader

Kiso to help MBHS U17 in FSSRL

We did well, can do better: Dayal

Chelsea edged past Leicester City 1-0 to reclaim a top-four spot in the Premier

Secret Service shoots armed man outside White House

India edge out New Zealand to win Champions Trophy

England score seven tries in convincing win over Italy

We'll do better: Naikore

Chiefs reflect on costly mistakes

Rewa U19 claims National Youth title after comeback victory

Begg and Kautoga ruled out of World Cup Qualifiers

Labasa businesses push for monthly markets

Nasinu continues strong form

Doctors push back as parents embrace Kennedy and vitamin A in Texas measles outbreak

Nadi outclasses Nadroga in thrilling matchup

Actor Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa died of natural

Iran will not negotiate under US 'bullying', Supreme Leader says

Israel, Hamas signal readiness for next ceasefire talks

Hermes shows slick leather ensembles on dirt runway at Paris Fashion Week

Ali calls for more women in leadership

Armstrong-Ravula creates history

Late diagnosis continues to affect women

Top schools eye Bua rugby league talent

Extended team to be named

World-class travel experience key: Nawari

Officials learn budgeting for student success

UK Eurovision stars promise not to shy away

Salah reveals Slot's angry half-time speech in Liverpool's comeback win

Dolly Parton releases new song honouring late husband Carl Thomas Dean

Liverpool open up 16-point league lead; Forest beat City

Despite Trudeau promises, more Indigenous people being jailed in Canada

Rika Woo juggles life as Cantonese opera and J-Pop artiste

Russian strikes kill at least 25

Body found in floodwaters and troops injured in Australia storm

We owe our fans the win: Lomani

PM congratulates Drua

Cyclone threat looms over Reds’ return

Labasa hopeful for another dominant win

Watkins returns to haunt Brentford and boost Villa's European push

Low-yield farmers must vacate: Singh

Five-try Scotland survive spirited Wales comeback

Vuvale partnership drives Fiji's shipbuilding ambitions

Ireland Grand Slam hopes ended by rampant France

Suva women unite for rights and safety

Water a challenge for Vuniqari community

Norris opens up four-shot lead at Joburg Open

Full time: Bulldogs hang on to win against desperate Dragons

Drua breakthrough

Lautoka claims National U16 league title

Sea Eagles smash dismal Cowboys

Trump says Ukraine 'more difficult' to deal with than Russia

Down goes the Chiefs

Labasa too strong for Ba

Suva and Tavua draw in thriller

Push to recognize unpaid work by women

NASA site fuels Fiji's airport development

Drua’s late surge falls short

Silktails fall short against Eels

FSC overhaul to cost $500m

Turkish artist used ashes for portrait of deceased

Nabavatu's relocation site is safe

Victoria Beckham shows curled hems and collars at Paris Fashion Week

Two-time winner Tiger Woods will miss next week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the PGA Tour has said.

King Charles reveals music soundtrack to his life to mark Commonwealth Day

Trump pulls $400m from Columbia University

Expect to 'age out' of your career, says Vera Wang - she's had at least four

Blazing sun, red-hot battle – Drua and Chiefs set for showdown

Australia, Fiji Police deepen cooperation

Seruvakula aims for the impossible

Meghan's new Netflix show renewed for second series

Fiji develops cultural statistics framework

Ram to join FSC Board of Directors

Suva ready for tough Tavua challenge

Price too strong for Jonas

Drua pushes for top 6

Minister calls for shared responsibility

Rising sugar intake threatens children’s health

Fears of destruction as 'erratic' cyclone nears Australia

Drua Women work towards home semi-final

PNG Rugby Union suspended

Singh suggests flogging for drug offenders

India chasing Champions Trophy history, NZ ready to scrap

PWD to boost infrastructure

From manager to farmer

Blues v Brumbies result: Late penalty gives Australian side Super Rugby Pacific win at Eden Park

Dolphins will not use Cyclone Alfred as excuse for loss to Rabbitohs, Knights defeat Tigers

Rare Caravaggio masterpieces showcased in Rome exhibition

PM calls for cooperation in Constitution review

Reds play for home as cyclone Alfred looms

Condom use alarmingly low in Fiji says Kironde

Suva-Nausori water fix in progress

Cancer tests in Labasa see low participation

Silktails going in confident

Erenavula ready to lead Fiji U20

Convicted murderers jailed for life

Artisans highlight craft’s value

Play-off intensity tests Ba U19

Rasorewa stars as Lautoka U16 makes comeback win

PNG Rugby Union suspended

Teen faces court charged with bringing shotgun on plane

FCCC Board appoints Acting CEO

Termite baiting underway in Lautoka

Severe thunderstorm, rainfall warning for Viti Levu

Government reviews Suva landowners’ annuity payments

PIFS SG to visit Japan for talks on Blue Pacific Region

Cyclone Alfred makes its presence felt after long wait

Maria Grazia Chiuri shows ruffled looks for Dior's Fashion Week outing

No pressure, just hard work: Lomani

Opposition Leader writes to PM Rabuka

Condom campaign targets students and club-goers

Traffic violation fines to increase to curb reckless driving

Win against Reds to set the pace for Drua Women

International Women’s Day celebrations focuses on Fiji-China relations

Players show better understanding of rugby league

Labasa braces for away match in Lautoka

$72m budget support for Fiji

At 72, Wati still thrives in farming

'In the Lost Lands' shows George R.R. Martin's fantastical future

China invests in Fijiana 7s

Long-term resilience for Fiji's future

Over 1,000 protest NOAA scientist layoffs in Colorado

Man United draw 1-1 at Sociedad, Spurs lose 1-0 at Alkmaar

Keanu Reeves syncs up with creatives in motorcycle series 'Visionaries'

Teens accused of assaulting younger relatives

Employers told to follow employment laws

Cinematographic Film Amendment Bill to introduce PG rating

The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo to headline UK's Glastonbury Festival

Nadolo disappointed with Drua treatment

Mexico won't have to pay tariffs on USMCA goods

Tabuya presents matanigasau for her actions

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile

CIA fires an unspecified number of new officers

Chiefs ready for western heat

Bill seeks stricter rules for provisional drivers

31 water projects costing $14.8m completed

Prasad defends fiscal policies amid criticism

Fiji 7s eye Hong Kong glory

Kativereta on the lookout for new talent

41 new borehole projects near completion

Women in Agriculture commended for invaluable contribution

Neymar returns to Brazil squad after stellar form at Santos

Buttler can still be a force for England, says Key

NSS is not just a plan: Tikoduadua

Correction

MBHS opens “Walk the 84 Walkway”

South Korea air force jets accidentally drop bombs on homes

Rawaqa: Every game is a final

Hiccups come to light

MPs may have been swayed: Seruiratu

I will never stop serving my people, says Tabuya

104 teams for Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s

FSSAA look forward to better organized Fiji Finals

‘Rare’ cyclone Alfred swirls off Australia’s east coast

Outreach programs target key services

FBC officially hands over Resilience Action Plan to SRSG

Bua Women seek government assistance

Ba Women's fight for FIFA qualification begins in O-league

China's top political body commences work

PM launches FLIPS

Former Lautoka mentor back to help Blues

Todd has faith in local boxing talent

Women in agriculture push for greater recognition

GCC Chair puts children first in community visits

Welfare of retired service personnel to be improved

US cuts intelligence sharing for Ukraine

'Lying drunk in a field': Douglas Adams on the unlikely origins of the cult space comedy that inspired Elon Musk

Drua wary of Tupaea

Chand takes over as head coach of Labasa football

Netherlands pledges $3.8 billion in support to Ukraine

Sharma defends vote, says he is an independent MP

Opposition rejects us, calls us ‘Snakes’ says Kirpal

Tackling poverty through data-driven approach

"Ocean of Peace" key for regional co-existence

Israel's settler outposts stir annexation fears in West Bank

London Eye, pioneering observation wheel, turns 25

RFMF to focus on security, not political intervention

Mozambique police fire on opposition march

Auckland City FC clarifies position on OFC Pro League

Trio clarify stance taken

Pope Francis in stable condition, resumes some work

Devo Babas leads Fiji Bitter 7s Series table

Neil Gaiman says nanny's allegations are 'a sham'

Liverpool's Elliott grabs last-gasp winner against dominant PSG

Raphinha earns 10-man Barcelona gutsy 1-0 win at Benfica

Kane double as Bayern outclass error-prone Leverkusen 3-0

Russian missile attack kills two, injures 28