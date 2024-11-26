Hugh grant denies kissing story

[Source: ENews]

After Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps said she once made out with Hugh Grant in the Hamptons, the Notting Hill star offered his version of events.

Even Luann de Lesseps makes mistakes—at least according to Hugh Grant.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actor reacted after the Real Housewives of New York City alum recently said the pair once shared a steamy makeout session at a restaurant in the Hamptons.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer recalled how she quickly got to business flirting with the Bridget Jones’s Diary star, purposely bumping into him to initiate a conversation.

As for Hugh’s recollection of the event? The 64-year-old shared a screenshot of the exchange on social media, and while he didn’t deny the encounter, he admitted his memory of the evening was a bit fuzzy.

The Paddington 2 actor isn’t the only Hollywood heartthrob Luann has come in contact with, as she also described once running into Gerard Butler—but by her recollection, she wasn’t quite as successful.