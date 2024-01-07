Hollywood stars gear up for Golden Globe Awards

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are nominated for acting prizes, following the huge success of Barbie [Source: Reuters]

Hollywood stars are gearing up for the Golden Globe Awards, after a huge year for cinema which saw Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the box office.

Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things and Past Lives are among the other nominees at the ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles later.

Succession, The Crown and The Last of Us are nominated in the TV categories.

The Globes mark the first major ceremony of film awards season, which culminates with the Oscars on 10 March.

There are some new categories at this year’s Golden Globes, including one which recognises box office achievement.

The main nominees:

9 nominations – Barbie

8 – Oppenheimer

7 – Killers of the Flower Moon

7 – Poor Things

5 – Past Lives

4 – May December

4 – Anatomy of a Fall

4 – Maestro