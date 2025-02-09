George Clooney admits to nerves ahead of Broadway debut

[ Source : Reuters ]

Acclaimed film and television actor George Clooney previewed his upcoming Broadway debut in “Good Night, and Good Luck” on Thursday and admitted that he feels nervous to step on the stage.

Clooney, a two-time Oscar winner, said he has not done a live theater show since 1986.

“I haven’t done a play in 40 years … so it’s terrifying,” the actor told reporters in New York. “Yes, George Clooney gets nervous.”

Clooney is the co-writer and star of “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a play adapted from his 2005 film of the same name about broadcast news legend Edward R. Murrow and his work during the witch hunts of Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.

“The fun part about this is we get to do a play about a subject matter that’s very close to our hearts … which is telling the truth,” Clooney said.

“Good Night, and Good Luck” runs on Broadway from March 12 to June 8.