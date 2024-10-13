Firerose would tell her younger self to "Run" from him

[Source: ENews]

Firerose shared her thoughts on her past relationship with Billy Rose Cyrus, accusing her ex-husband of isolating her from loved ones and noting what she would’ve told her younger self about him.

Firerose has a major regret when it comes to her achy breaky heart.

Months after she and Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus finalized their divorce after 10 months of marriage, the Australian singer shared her thoughts on their past relationship, as well as what she would’ve told her younger self at the time the exes first met.

“When I think about what I just went through,” Firerose told the Australian Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar magazine in an Oct. 12 cover interview, “I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back.”

Firerose (real name: Johanna Rosie Hodges), 36, said that she first met Billy Ray, 63, in 2010 after encountering his dog while leaving an audition on a Hollywood studio lot where his and Miley’s Disney Channel series Hannah Montana was being filmed.

According to Firerose, she and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer—who was almost 49 at the time—began hanging out after he asked for her phone number.

She said they then lost touch for years until he reached out again after the start of the COVID pandemic, which began in 2020.

They worked together, releasing the single “New Day” in 2021, a song they recorded while he was separated from Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus.

She would go on to file for divorce from Billy Ray in April 2022 and he and Firerose got engaged the following August.

The two married in October 2023. But their relationship soured, and Firerose said Billy Ray would give her the silent treatment at times and that she at one point Googled,

“What does it mean when your husband refuses to talk to you like you don’t even exist – and then they come back after that and pretend nothing is wrong?”

Firerose also alleged she became increasingly isolated from her loved ones after she and Billy Ray began their relationship.

“My family and friends all had the same experience: me withdrawing and pushing them away,” she said.

“The way I experienced it was: ‘Oh, he’s just really protective.'”

She also said the “Old Town Road” singer told her, “You’re a Cyrus now. You can’t be going to church. You can’t be going to public places where people could follow you home. You’re going to be murdered.”

E! News has reached out to Billy Ray’s rep for comment on Firerose’s remarks and has not heard back.